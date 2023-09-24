HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department was dispatched to two fires an hour apart Saturday night.

The first call was at 8:21 p.m. when firefighters were dispatched to a possible apartment fire at the 2500 block of Adams Avenue.

Officials state this was a two-story duplex and both units being occupied. Officials say 911 was called in by a next-door neighbor, and the occupants were evacuated after smelling smoke from the kitchen.

First arriving crews reported smoke, and the fire was quickly located and considered extinguished in less than 20 minutes.

Officials say the kitchen suffered heavy damage, and the family dog was rescued from the basement and treated on scene.

Officials also say the occupants were displaced, but no injuries were reported. The Red Cross and Center Pointe responded to assist.

The fire has been determined accidental.

The second call came in an hour later, at 9:21 p.m. This one was an apartment fire at the 500 block of E. Michigan St.

Officials say this was a two-story structure with four apartments, and the fire was in a downstairs apartment that was occupied. The occupants called 911 after observing smoke from the kitchen ceiling.

First arriving crews reported smoke coming from the attic space on the exterior. When the ceiling was pulled, crews saw exposed charring caused by electrical wiring.

Officials state the fire was quickly extinguished, and electrical service was terminated to the apartment.

No injuries were reported and occupants were displaced, and the Red Cross was notified to assist.

The fire was determined accidental.