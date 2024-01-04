EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – After over 43 years of service, the Evansville Fire Department says goodbye to Division Chief Ron Campbell.

Friends and family came out to Station 10 on East Columbia Street to celebrate his decades-long service with the EFD. Campbell first started back in 1980 and says it’s hard to walk away, but firefighting is a young man’s game.

“(I’ll) just keep working somewhere else, on my terms,” says Campbell. He also says a lot has changed in the 43 years he’s been with the station, although the job always stays the same.