HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department made quick work of a fire at Turoni’s Pizza early Sunday morning.

According to the department, firefighters were dispatched just after 1 a.m., and arriving crews reported smoke from the roof.

Officials state the origin of the fire was quickly located and under control in a few minutes, but crews remained on scene for over an hour to remove smoke and to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.