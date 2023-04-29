HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two firefighters from the Evansville Fire Department made the trip up to Indianapolis this weekend to honor fallen firefighters of September 11, 2001.

EFD Imran Awan and David Watkins climbed 110 stories on a stair climb in memory of the lives lost that day.

This was all part of the FDIC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which supports National Fallen Firefighters Foundation programs and FDNY Counseling Service Units.

The fire department posted about the event on social media and many people commented, giving thanks for the firefighters’ hard work and dedication.

“Congratulations!!!! That’s awesome!!! Thank you for your service 🙏” said one Facebook user.

2,996 people died as of result of the September 11 attacks — 343 of which were firefighters.