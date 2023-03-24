EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the winter comes to a close, the Evansville Fire Department is once again reminding residents about space heater safety.

Last week, the second floor of a house on Chandler Avenue caught fire. The homeowner tells us one of her kids plugged in a space heater and forgot to turn it off. She says it caught a toy bin on fire, damaged the second floor and killed their three puppies.

Fire officials say this happens every winter and stresses the importance of turning off space heaters.

“Never ever ever ever leave that small space heater unattended, even if you think you are leaving for just a minute and coming back in,” says Division Chief Mike Larson. “You get distracted and forget it’s on and leave the house, then we have something happen like what we had the other day.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The Red Cross responded to offer assistance.