HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released more details regarding eight arrests on Margybeth Avenue.

Police state on October 19 at around noon, members of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (JTF), assisted by members of the Evansville Swat team, executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of the aforementioned area.

Police say detectives had been receiving multiple complaints about narcotics activity, and prior to the execution of a search warrant, surveillance witnessed 25 people coming and going within four hours.

The first person to be arrested was Kenneth Gardner. EPD states Gardner was sitting in a vehicle in the driveway. Trevell Carpenter was arrested after EPD says he tried to run from officers by jumping out of a window but was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit and after help from an EPD K9.

Police also state several individuals did cooperate and exit the house except Jack Hardin. OC gas had to be used to get Hardin to come out, and EPD states Hardin was hiding in the crawl space.

The warrant turned up five firearms, narcotics including fentanyl, numerous digital scales and a large amount of currency. Two bags of a green leafy substance were seized from the car Gardner was in.

Kenneth Gardner is charged with possession of a narcotic drug, dealing marijuana and visiting a common nuisance. Shienkita Foster is charged with dealing cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance. Trevell Carpenter is charged with visiting a common nuisance and resisting law enforcement. Jack Hardin and Rolshon Hudson are charged with dealing cocaine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, maintaining a common nuisance and resisting law enforcement. Kari Shelton, Maurice Joyce and Andrea Bell are charged with visiting a common nuisance.