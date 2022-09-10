EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Elected officials and community partners put on the gear and ran into hands-on scenarios today to see if they could be a firefighter or EMT.

“You know, I thought I was fit until I came here. These firemen and women, their physical condition is at their peak. I mean, they have no fear in some of the most frightening environments on the planet,” says Dr. Adam Dunstone, the Evansville Fire Department Medical Director.

Dunstone says the experience, hosted at the Evansville Fire Department Training Tower, tested his limits.

“I’ve never done anything like this. It teaches you quickly and meets your mental limits and finds where your fears are. But overall, it is a humbling experience and very eye opening to see how dangerous this job is for the firemen and women, with this gear and everything,” he says.

Each participant learned how to use oxygen tanks and gear before running into real-life scenarios like battling a live fire, vehicle extrication, and search and rescue.

“It certainly gives you a better appreciation of what they go through, the men and women of our fire department and EMS, on a daily basis,” says Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.

Shaefer grabbed the hose and learned how to put out a car fire. He says that experiences like this helps him understand how important funding is for the department.

“It’s easy to say ‘Oh we need a new firework, or we need a certain type of equipment to do the work. But to actually wear it and go into a potentially life-saving situation, you certainly get that firsthand experience,” he says,