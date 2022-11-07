EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The North Pole has openings for more Elves.

Officials ask for people to join cMoe on December 10 for an immersive holiday experience for the whole family. People will have the opportunity to participate in the following:

Photos with Santa, Elves, and other characters

North Pole Village sock skating rink and snowball play area

Magic Mountain Slide

Toy Workshop: Woodcraft and art area for hands-on “toymaking”

Holiday Treat Stations and Shopping

Dance party with DJ

Cocoa & Cookie Decorating

Holiday 3D Printing

Holiday Village Vendors

Ticket prices for Elf Academy are $35 per individual from ages 0 to 99. This year, Elf Academy will take place at the Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Evansville.