HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Eli Young Band is coming to Evansville.

Event organizers say with momentum still high following their fourth career #1, multi-platnium hitmakers Eli Young Band are releasing an introspective new single with “Break It In” via The Valory Music Co. A news release says under producer Dann Huff, the tune explores lessons in life and love that are only learned over time well spent.

Eli Young Band shares, “We definitely didn’t just start a band and have instant success. We’ve continued to build it up over the years — we broke it in. We’ve been blessed to have had our moments of being able to sit back and soak it all in. ‘Break It In’ carries a message you learn with time, and we’re so excited for these lyrics to be heard far and wide.”

Tickets go on sale April 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Ford Center Ticket Office and the Ticketmaster website. Ticketmaster says doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. on July 14.