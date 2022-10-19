Collin Salyer (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call.

After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. Salyer, who allowed them to search his home. Police claim that a black AK-47 assault rifle was found in the man’s room.

Salyer admitted to police that he fired a round from the gun outside his girlfriend’s brother’s home on Webster Grove Street. Salyer allegedly told police that he fired a round into the air after his girlfriend’s brother approached him with a baseball bat.

According to an affidavit, Salyer later said that he “knew better” and mentioned kids ran around the area, even at night. Salyer was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces a charge of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $7,500.