EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- For the first time in nearly two years, the Evansville Police Department says the amount of violent crime in the city is trending downward.

“With cooperation from the community, backing us and getting involved, I definitely saw an increase in that and decrease in the crime,” says Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.

The first murder of the year happened in the early hours of 2023. Police say Brandon Schaefer shot and killed someone behind Showplace Cinemas on the city’s northside.

“I was scared that was going to set the tone for the rest of the year. But luckily, and surprisingly, the numbers did drop,” Sgt. Gray says.

EPD says they investigated 15 homicides in 2022. This year, EPD says they responded to 7 homicides, 44 shootings, 8 stabbings, 70 robberies and 40 batteries resulting in serious bodily injury.

“Having that community cooperation partnership really showed through this year and I think these numbers show that,” Sgt. Gray says.

Sgt. Gray also says new technology, like Flock Cameras, help them follow leads and solve cases.

“I know that when Flock Cameras came out, people were very concerned and did not know what they were. They thought that they were traffic cameras. But I think that through the year, people have seen what kind of crimes Flock Cameras solve,” Sgt. Gray says.

EPD says one murder case from the spring is still active. 15 year-old Damarion Stanley was shot and killed near Monroe Avenue in the Tepe Park neighborhood. Police are still looking for information.

“The smallest detail could be the piece of the puzzle that we need to solve the crime,” Gray says.

EPD also says man accused of murdering his mother is still sitting in a jail out of their jurisdiction. Jaron Wells is accused of murdering his mom and leaving her body in an abandoned home on Harriet Street in July. Gray says he will eventually be extradited to Vanderburgh County.