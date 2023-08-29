HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department arrested a woman after they say detectives purchased 57 grams of methamphetamine from her.

Police state an investigation began in May 2023 into Jessica Marie Sachs, 37, of Evansville after being given information of Sachs dealing meth in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

In late May, police say detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force purchased ten grams of a crystal substance, later testing positive for meth.

Police state two more controlled buys of ten grams were conducted within the month of June.

In all, police say 57.1 grams of methamphetamine was purchased.

Sachs is charged with three counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine, more than ten grams. She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on August 28 at 2:06 p.m.