HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Evansville Police officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect in the 1500 block of East Indiana Street on Tuesday.

According to Sergeant Anna Gray, two officers on patrol recognized a suspect who had a felony warrant for their arrest. The officers shouted commands for the suspect, but the suspect reportedly reached for a weapon inside a vehicle. Both officers discharged their weapons.

Sergeant Gray says the suspect was transported to a hospital, but was conscious and breathing.

