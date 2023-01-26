EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair.

Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did so. Officers say Fair is 46, and there is no known vehicle that is associated with her.

EPD asks for people to please call 911 or the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979 if anyone has any information or know her whereabouts.