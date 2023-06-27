HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in regard to a stolen Audi from a dealership.

According to the department, between the evening of June 25 and the morning of June 26, a black Audi RS3 was stolen from Lux Motors on N. Green River Road. Officials state two suspects, a male and female arrived, and the female appeared to get in the vehicle and drove it off the lot.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967.