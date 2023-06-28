EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives searched a home on Althaus Avenue after two children and a teenager were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the mother contacted officers after she arrived at the babysitter’s home and found her children “lethargic”.

A police officer tells Eyewitness News that an ambulance was called and the children were taken to the hospital. The mother is at the hospital with the children, police report. Officers say the babysitter was taken to EPD headquarters for questioning and will be arrested and charged.

According to officers on scene, the babysitter admitted to having narcotics inside the home. Officers obtained a search warrant and searched the residence Wednesday night. Police say the children are expected to be okay.

