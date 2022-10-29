EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday.

The victim says he was talking to a co-worker when a man pushed him on the side of the head. Shortly after, the victim claims the man pulled out a knife in the parking lot and quickly stabbed him in the left hand, left leg and cut his left forearm.

According to a police report, the victim went to a the ER for treatment in the early hours of Friday and saw the suspect there as well. The victim told security the man who stabbed him was in the emergency room too.

The victim says he was told to go to a different hospital for treatment. Officers noted that during their conversation, the victim had several stitches in his left leg and left hand. Police say that Crime Scene investigators were called to photograph the injuries.