EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a bicycle rider was injured after getting struck by a vehicle in broad daylight.

Police say they were flagged down by the victim around noon on Thursday. The bicycle rider told police he was on his way to lunch when he was struck by a car on NW 6th Street.

According to a police report, the impact knocked the victim off the bike and into a parked car. Officers say the bike was completely destroyed in the crash.

Although the victim thought he broke a rib, police say he turned down AMR. EPD did not give a description of the suspect vehicle for the case.