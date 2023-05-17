WARNING: Some viewers might find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting that ended with no injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Video shows Evansville Police officers draw their guns as they surrounded Samuel E. Curry Jr’s vehicle at a gas station in Jimtown. Officers later noted that Curry was wanted on felony charges and referred to him as a “serious violent felon.”

Police yelled commands at Curry to get out of the car, but Curry continuously shouted back that he was going to kill himself. After ignoring officers’ commands, police claim Curry pulled out a handgun and leaned out the driver’s side window.

Officers fired a barrage of bullets at Curry’s vehicle before police say he threw the gun back at them. The full bodycam footage can be watched in the video player above.