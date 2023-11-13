HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Chandler woman is in custody after Evansville Police say she was found asleep in a running vehicle with drugs on her.

Authorities state on November 12 at 4:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to S. Green River Road for a person down. Upon arrival, officers found Theresa Medlock, 39, asleep behind the wheel. Police say the vehicle was running and in park.

When officers reportedly told Medlock to get out of the car, she allegedly refused to cooperate. Medlock allegedly rolled the passenger side window down and that allowed officers to unlock the vehicle and eventually get Medlock out after multiple attempts.

With the vehicle stopped, officers reportedly discovered a plastic baggie in plain view that contained a green leafy substance, which officers claimed to be synthetic marijuana. Officers also allegedly found a meth pipe. Another bag of alleged synthetic marijuana was also found.

Medlock allegedly was confrontational with officers with speech that was difficult to understand. An affidavit states Medlock had trouble standing and was sweating profusely.

Medlock was transported to Deaconess Midtown for a blood draw. At the hospital, the affidavit states she started crying and was very apologetic. She claimed she purchased the substance from someone else and thought she was purchasing marijuana. When showed the pipe, Medlock allegedly stated she used it to smoke the substance.

Police also discovered Medlock’s drivers’ status was “suspended prior”. She is being charged with the following: