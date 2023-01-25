(Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin has been recognized for his service to Indiana through the Distinguished Hoosier Award.

“The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors that Indiana citizens can receive,” the police department said on social media. “It is awarded by the State of Indiana, granted at the discretion of the Governor and given to Hoosiers who have brought honor, distinction, and respect to the state.”

Chief Bolin joins dozens of distinguished of Hoosiers who have been honored with this high-standing award.

His loyal service, wise stewardship and steadfast leadership were three traits that also helped Chief Bolin receive an award from the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police.