HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A couple took the phrase “partners in crime” literally as Evansville Police arrested two after reportedly shoplifting from a Walmart while leaving their children in a van.

EPD states officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Burkhardt Road, and after talking to an employee, arrested Austin Devillez, 21 for allegedly failing to pay for several items.

EPD says Devillez admitted to having fentanyl on him during a search. Officers also found a green leafy substance, which tested positive for THC.

Police were told Devillez had a girlfriend still inside the store, later identified as Hailey Ditzer, 22. Devillez allegedly said their two juvenile children were in a van with a known male friend.

Police state Devillez told them there was methamphetamine inside the van. Police also state paraphernalia was also found.

An affidavit states DCS was called due to the location of the drugs to the children and says the children were released to a family member.

Devillez and Ditzer are facing neglect and possession charges. Devillez is also charged with theft.