HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police took a convicted felon into custody after they say he was distributing counterfeit pills containing fentanyl while on probation.

EPD states detectives with the Evansville Vanderburgh Drug Task Force (EVDTF) got information in December 2022, stating Shaundre Edmonds, 25, was involved in the sale of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that commonly contain fentanyl. A confidential informant advised officers they could order between 80 to 100 pills.

Police state Edmonds was on probation for burglary, intimidation with a deadly weapon, strangulation, domestic battery and criminal mischief.

In July 2023, officers were allegedly given locations where pills were purchased from Edmonds in the past. During surveillance, officers say Edmonds was observed meeting with vehicles and then walking back inside.

Four controlled buys were allegedly conducted from July 2023 to September 2023. Authorities state each one had blue pills with an “M30” marking on it, and each buy allegedly tested positive for fentanyl.

On September 14, a felony stop was conducted that took Edmonds into custody, and judicially signed warrants were served for two locations observed Edmonds allegedly dealing the drugs.

The following items were allegedly seized from the first location:

$200 in U.S. currency

Green iPhone

Black Taurus handgun

The second location had the alleged items seized:

Small baggie containing eight round blue pills marked M30, testing positive for fentanyl

Another M30 pill, testing positive for fentanyl

Unmarked partial blue pill

While being interviewed, Edmonds allegedly admitted to the drugs and the gun, which he stated was purchased legally.

Edmonds was previously convicted for Level 4 Burglary, which made him a serious violent felon under Indiana statute.

Edmonds is charged with Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug with Enhancement and weapons charges.