EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville detective that had a huge hand in stopping the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White was recognized today.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding honored several deputies and officers during their awards and promotions ceremony — Detective Darren Richardson was one of them.

Richardson was awarded the Sheriff’s Appreciation Award for his role in aiding in the ultimate apprehension of nationwide fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.

“Detective Richardson, assigned to the auto theft division, was following up on a potential tip of the fugitives possibly holing up in Evansville and in possession of a gray Cadillac,” says an EPD spokesperson. “Richardson located the suspected vehicle and relayed information to members of the US Marshals Taskforce. A short time after Marshals arrived on scene Casey and Vicky White attempted to flee.”

Their short pursuit ended with a crash on the northside of Evansville. Authorities say Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and Casey White was apprehended and turned over to Alabama authorities.

The Evansville Police Department says they couldn’t be prouder for Detective Richardson for his hard work and attention to detail.

UP NEXT: Casey, Vicky White motel room has abnormally long waitlist