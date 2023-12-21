HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, the Evansville Police Department has announced the retirement of Detective Jack Spencer.

Over his 25 years and 7 months of service with EPD, Detective Spencer has served with numerous teams including SWAT, the Field Training Unit and as an instructor with the Bicycle Patrol Unit, which he also co-founded in 2003. Police officials say that the sheer number of miles Jack has ridden on his bike could add up to the length of multiple cross-country cycling tours, including the Police Unity Tour Ride from Indianapolis to Washington, D.C.

Image courtesy: Evansville Police Department

In addition, Detective Spencer was also active in the Guns and Hoses ring, raising money for local children and adults with disabilities. He has brought several victories for the Guns team over the years.

Image courtesy: Evansville Police Department

Officials say that Detective Spencer plans to move to Florida with his son.