EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police accuse a woman of animal cruelty after she allegedly left her two dogs in a hot car for hours.

The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the westside Walmart parking lot after dispatch advised that two dogs were left in a parked car for a long time. Officers say they found the vehicle in direct sunlight with windows cracked.

The two German Shepherds in the car, Jazzy and Sadie, were panting heavily, police say. According to the affidavit, police identified the owner of the car as Tori Saltzman. Officers say they tried to contact Saltzman through phone, but she did not answer. Officers also claim they searched through Walmart and Home Depot and were not able to find her.

According to an affidavit, an infrared thermometer showed the temperature inside the car was 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Officers say they tried to get the dogs out of the vehicle, but Sadie jumped out and ran across the parking lot towards the Lloyd Expressway.

Officers chased her from the parking lot to Culvers, and then all the way back to Walmart. According to police, Sadie ran into the Walmart and was secured near the back of the store. Police say as they were walking to the front of Walmart, they were stopped by a woman who claimed her dog was loose.

According to EPD, officers asked the woman if she was Saltzman and handcuffed her after she said yes. The affidavit says that Saltzman told officers she was only in the store for 15 minutes and that the dogs had food and water. When viewing security footage, police say video showed the dogs were left unattended in the car for 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Tori A. Saltzman, 25, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing an animal cruelty charge. Her bond is set at $100.