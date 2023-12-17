HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two people are in custody following an alleged fight between them and officers that caused severe injuries to one.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic call in the early morning hours of December 17 and were able to stop two people, later identified as Destinee Littlepage, 18, and Malachi Littlepage, 18, that matched the description given by the caller.

An affidavit states Malachi was placed into custody, and Destinee was asked to step away so each person could be spoken to separately. Officials state she refused to let go of Malachi, and while being guided away, both became irate about being separated.

Officials say Malachi kicked one officer in the knee then kicked another in the face, causing temporary blindness when Destinee allegedly got herself into the fight. Officers were able to get control of both and take both into custody.

Officials say the officer that was kicked in the face lost vision in his eye, suffered swelling behind the eye socket and a broken orbital bone. He is scheduled for surgery, but according to the affidavit, may lose permanent vision in that eye.

Police say Destinee became irate again and kicked another officer in the leg several times before transport.

Police also say Destinee and Malachi were happy they sent officers to the hospital with Destinee allegedly expressing excitement about going to jail. Destinee and Malachi also allegedly laughed and were amused at the incident with the officers with Destinee allegedly stating she didn’t care about the police and only cared about Malachi. EPD states they yelled and continued to profess their love for each other.

When told to stop yelling, Malachi allegedly said he didn’t care saying he’d get probation for everything and be released from jail in a few days. He also allegedly said the judge would never send him to prison.

Destinee is being charged with the following:

Aggravated Battery

Multiple counts of Battery Against Public Safety Officials

Resisting Law Enforcement

Public Intoxication by Alcohol

Disorderly Conduct

Malachi is being charged with the following:

Aggravated Battery

Battery Against Public Safety Official (two counts)

Domestic Battery – w/Protective Order

Resisting Law Enforcement (two counts)

Invasion of Privacy – Prior Conviction (two counts)

Public Intoxication

Disorderly Conduct

Police say Malachi had an active felony warrant for his arrest stemming from bring AWOL from drug court. Police state the two are half-siblings, and are engaged in a relationship. Police also say there was an active protective order protecting Destinee from Malachi when Destinee was first a juvenile. Destinee allegedly stated she meant to get it dropped to continue the relationship.