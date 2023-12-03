HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A two-car crash results in charges for one after police say he was found to be more than 3x the legal limit with THC in his system.

Evansville Police state officers responded to a crash on E. Morgan Avenue where they state a man was drifting in and out of consciousness, later identified as Ronald McGary, 65.

Another victim stated she was hit and had leg pain but reportedly refused AMR. The victim also stated she had a small child, but EPD says the child seemed unhurt.

An affidavit states witnesses were trying to help before officers and fire officials arrived.

Another witness stated McGary ran a red light, hitting the female.

At the hospital, McGary regained consciousness and claimed he had a green light and the other driver ran a yellow light, turning in front of him.

McGary allegedly consented to a blood draw and results showed a result of .250. McGary also allegedly had THC in his system.

McGary was also convicted in the past for operating a motor vehicle while impaired, according to an affidavit. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.