HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing numerous charges after police say they found items for drug dealing after he attempted to run from officers.

The Evansville Police Department states officers were on routine patrol just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night when they ran a license plate of a silver minivan that returned to a black Dodge Dakota.

Police say a traffic stop was started, but the vehicle did not stop. After turning into a parking lot on South Green River Road, police say the driver, later identified as Mark Curry, 47, ran off with the vehicle still moving.

After Curry was taken into custody by force, an affidavit says he ran because he had a warrant.

Police state Curry had a bag of a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana on him that weighted 5.2 grams. Inside the vehicle, authorities say three plastic bags were found in the center console, one containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine with a field weight of .8 grams. One bag contained 17 individually folded pieces of aluminum foil that contained a tan rock like substance and had a combined weight of 2.94 grams. The substance tested positive for fentanyl. The third bag had another tan rock like substance. This one tested positive for cocaine.

Police also state 11 syringes were also found with a digital scale behind the driver’s seat along with two cellphones, one on Curry and another in the center console.

Curry was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail on resisting law enforcement and numerous dealing and possession charges.