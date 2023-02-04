EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street.

Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and a home. Police believe the accident only involved the woman driving the vehicle.

A police report states the driver was drunk and admitted to drinking alcohol. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance for her injuries.

Officers say the woman did not have a driver’s license. She also refused to take a chemical test. It appears one of house’s walls was heavily damaged by the crash.