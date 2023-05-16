HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 41-year-old Evansville man was arrested overnight after police say he dialed 911 services nearly two dozen times.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, officers were advised about a man who was calling 911 into Henderson, which was transferred to Vanderburgh County Dispatch. The man was allegedly aggressive and argumentative with 911 dispatchers and was asking for ambulance, police, free rides and food.

An officer went and spoke with the man at his apartment on Riverside Drive in Evansville. Police say he was highly intoxicated and asked for a taxi to be called for him. After a taxi arrived, the man allegedly cursed and shouted at the cab driver and refused to tell him his destination. Police say he continued to call 911 after being explicitly told to stop.

According to police, he demanded dispatchers send him someone to bring him food. Dispatchers say he then demanded officers drive him to the hospital so they could feed him.

Police arrived to his apartment and arrested him after he continuously kept calling 911 with no emergency. Officers say he blew a BAC of .27 during a breathalyzer test and allegedly admitted that he “got drunk and f***** up.”

In total, police say the man called various 911 services 20 times. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $150 bond.