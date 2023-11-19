HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he drove drunk before crashing into a pole with children in the car.

The Evansville Police Department states officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash after receiving an iPhone emergency alert that the owner was involved in an accident and found the driver, Ekmel Louis, 35. EPD also states Louis had his two children in the car at the time.

Louis allegedly admitted to officers he drove into the pole after passing out because he was allegedly drunk. The children were two and three years old, according to an affidavit. The affidavit also states another family member picked the children up and took them home before officers arrived.

EPD says his eyes were bloodshot and had an odor of alcohol. Louis allegedly told officers he drank eight beers and blew a level of .17.

After medical clearance, Louis was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for the following charges: