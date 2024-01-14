HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police booked a Haubstadt woman into jail after they say she stole a van and crashed into a car head-on while drunk.

EPD says officers were dispatched at 4:42 p.m. on Saturday to an accident with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Alyhia Castro, 25, unconscious in the driver’s seat of the van.

Because the crash was believed to result in serious injuries, an accident reconstructionist was called.

Castro’s brother stated the van belonged to him when he arrived and said she took the van without permission. He also said she had been drinking at a local bar.

An affidavit states due to Castro’s unconsciousness, intoxicated state and unknown injuries, she was transported to Deaconess Midtown for treatment.

Police state officers learned the van belonged to a company Castro’s brother works for.

When Castro regained consciousness, she recalled drinking six or seven shots of alcohol at the bar and asking her brother to give her a ride but could not recall how she ended up in the van or getting into the accident.

Police also say Castro did consent to a chemical test and during booking, a preliminary breath test registered a .197.

Records indicate Castro has a pending operating motor vehicle while impaired case from December 2023.

Castro is multiple charges. Police state no serious injuries were reported from the accident.

A mugshot for Alyhia Castro was not available at this time.