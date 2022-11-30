EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Twelve child molesting charges against a former Evansville Police Department employee have been dropped.

Back in March, police arrested and booked Gregory Galka in the Vanderburgh County Jail. We’re told he was working as a civilian IT employee for the police department since August of 2021.

His trial was set for Wednesday morning in Vanderburgh County, but charges were dismissed.

