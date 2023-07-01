HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department took a man into custody Friday afternoon on a misdemeanor warrant, but a search of his apartment turned up a combined 180 grams of THC, cocaine and fentanyl.
According to an affidavit, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF) received information about Diamante Jones, 31, selling fentanyl pills. As a result, the EVCDTF conducted more than two controlled purchases from Jones’ apartment, and all buys yielded more than ten grams of pills each time.
This led to a search warrant where Jones was taken into custody for a misdemeanor warrant. His vehicle, a 2015 Lincoln MKT was obtained and according to officers, found two blue pills marked “M” on one side and “30”, later identified as fentanyl and a white iPhone.
A search of Jones’ apartment revealed:
- Plastic bag with green leafy substance, later identified as THC, 21.6 grams
- Heat sealed bag with green leafy substance, later identified as THC, 7.8 grams
- Dollar bill and piece of paper with unknown brown powder
- Five plastic bags containing the same marked blue pills, identified as fentanyl, 88.1 grams
- Clear bag with more fentanyl pills, 10.8 grams
- Clear bag with white rock substance, later identified as cocaine, 50.5 grams
- Plastic bag with pink colored powder, identified as cocaine, .6 grams
- Three digital scales
- Handgun
- $12,000 in U.S. currency
Jones has a prior conviction for Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Criminal Gang Activity.