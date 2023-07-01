HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department took a man into custody Friday afternoon on a misdemeanor warrant, but a search of his apartment turned up a combined 180 grams of THC, cocaine and fentanyl.

According to an affidavit, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF) received information about Diamante Jones, 31, selling fentanyl pills. As a result, the EVCDTF conducted more than two controlled purchases from Jones’ apartment, and all buys yielded more than ten grams of pills each time.

This led to a search warrant where Jones was taken into custody for a misdemeanor warrant. His vehicle, a 2015 Lincoln MKT was obtained and according to officers, found two blue pills marked “M” on one side and “30”, later identified as fentanyl and a white iPhone.

A search of Jones’ apartment revealed:

Plastic bag with green leafy substance, later identified as THC, 21.6 grams

Heat sealed bag with green leafy substance, later identified as THC, 7.8 grams

Dollar bill and piece of paper with unknown brown powder

Five plastic bags containing the same marked blue pills, identified as fentanyl, 88.1 grams

Clear bag with more fentanyl pills, 10.8 grams

Clear bag with white rock substance, later identified as cocaine, 50.5 grams

Plastic bag with pink colored powder, identified as cocaine, .6 grams

Three digital scales

Handgun

$12,000 in U.S. currency

Jones has a prior conviction for Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Criminal Gang Activity.