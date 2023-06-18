HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A traffic stop in Evansville originally for expired registration turned up much more, leading to two arrested.

According to an affidavit, officers with the Evansville Police Department were on routine patrol when they pulled over a silver Hyundai Sonata with expired registration. Officers say the driver originally identified himself as Marques Vance (later identified as Dakota Payne, 27)., and the passenger was identified as Samuel Parker, 19.

Officials state officers found a baggie of marijuana after the driver consented to a search. Parker allegedly stated, “I have my gun.” to which he explained it was a “XD .40.” Parker exited the vehicle and placed in cuffs.

Officials then state a black backpack was found on the passenger side floorboard, and officers allegedly found several clear plastic baggies, a digital scale with green leafy residue and a tan/black Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun, which was later discovered to be stolen out of Evansville. Officers also found a black Smith & Wesson M&P shield .40 caliber handgun, which was later revealed to be stolen out of Louisville.

When officers spoke with Parker, he allegedly stated he got the gun “off the streets” and did not know it was stolen. Officers then asked Payne if the weed belonged to him, which Payne allegedly agreed. When asked if there was anything else illegal in the vehicle, Payne allegedly stated there was not anything illegal, only his brothers (Parker) and his girls’ gun inside of the vehicle. Payne then stated his girl was on her way to get her gun.

Payne claimed that gun should be under the driver’s seat and denied handling the gun at all but said he knew it was directly underneath him within his reach. Payne also allegedly claimed he did not know what gun his girlfriend had only knowing it was a brown gun.

Officials say that was when officers learned Payne had an active felony warrant for a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun out of Marion County. When asked why Payne lied about his name, he allegedly stated it was because “y’all (officers) are scary as f***.” and denied knowing he had an active warrant when asked if he lied due to it.

Officials state the field weight for the weed came to 11.9 grams and tested positive for THC.

Officials also state Payne was also convicted of a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun count on January 19, 2023.

Payne is being charged with theft of a firearm, false identity statement, dealing of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Parker is being charged with theft of a firearm, dealing of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a handgun with prior conviction.

Both are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.