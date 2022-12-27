EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after detectives say they used his height to determine he was their suspect.

In late November, police say a homeowner’s garage on South Barker Avenue was broken into and several items were stolen. Detectives believed several pieces of evidence pointed at Wesley Hall Jr. being one of the suspects for the crime, including his above average height.

Authorities say surveillance video from a neighboring business showed two men, one of which was very tall, break into the garage. Other than Hall’s truck matching the one seen in the video, police say his height did too.

Hall is reportedly around 6’9″ and the garage door was 7 feet tall. Detectives matched his height against the height of the man in the video and confirmed they were the same. Hall was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of: