EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him.

On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home along Kentucky Avenue for a domestic violence incident. The victim told Evansville Police officers that Cody Methanial Sargent struck her in the face with a pistol several times during an argument.

According to an affidavit, officers documented other bruises and injuries on the victim. Police say after talking with officers, the victim drove herself to the hospital.

Several days later on Monday, officers spotted Sargent getting into a car with the victim. Officers say they pulled Sargent over since he did not have a proper driver’s license.

The affidavit states that a K9 officer alerted that narcotics were inside the vehicle, which led to a search. Police say they found a black backpack containing various forms of identification for Sargent. A glass pipe with white residue, white crystal-like substance, two plastic baggies and a plastic case containing white powdery residue were also allegedly found inside the backpack.

Cody Methaniel Sargent was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond. He faces charges of: