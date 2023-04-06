HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending some time in jail after police say he stabbed a man with knife.

Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S Governor Street after the caller stated her ex-boyfriend stabbed her current partner, according to EPD. Officers spoke with the victim, who told detectives suspect Damion Floyd stabbed him in the leg.

The victim says he and his partner were walking their dog when Floyd “showed up out of nowhere.” According to an affidavit, Floyd approached them and started a fight with the victim. At some point, Floyd allegedly pulled out a four-inch knife and stabbed the victim. Once he realized he was hurt, the two separated.

According to the victim’s partner, Floyd had messaged her over time saying that she needed to leave the house because he was going to come “shoot it up”.

The victim told police Floyd had allegedly threatened to kill him multiple times in the past but he did not report it to the police. Police say that the victim stated he wasn’t sure why Floyd was so angry because he and his partner had been together for four years.

Officers say they checked the victim’s partner’s phone and noted that she had been texting the suspect all evening and told him where they were at. She allegedly asked Floyd to come walk with them because she was “scared” of the victim. .

Damon T. Floyd, 32, of Evansville, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and faces a felony charge of Battery – Committed with a Deadly Weapon.