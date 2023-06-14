EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are continuing to investigate after a Mercedes disappeared earlier this month in Evansville.

On June 7, the Evansville Police Department says officers received a report that a black 2003 Mercedes S50 was stolen from 1701 N First Avenue in Jacobsville. According to police, the vehicle was parked at the dead end of Dresden Street.

(Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

Detectives discovered that on May 31, an unmarked white tow truck and a black sedan drove to where the Mercedes was parked and loaded it onto the tow truck.

Police say the vehicles took off with the Mercedes after it was loaded. The Evansville Police Department is asking for anyone with information to contact the Auto Theft Unit at (812) 436-7967.

