HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released an update regarding the ongoing double murder investigation in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

EPD states on October 26, two other suspects were located, arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officials state Caden Harms contacted EPD to turn himself in. He has been charged with two counts of murder, robbery, assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice. John Parker was located and arrested in Indianapolis and transported back to Evansville and charged with two counts of murder, robbery and obstruction of justice.

Through the investigation, detectives learned Parker contacted Richard Garrett for a ride on October 21. Officials say Parker and Harms conspired to commit a robbery and murder at the aforementioned location, and Garrett drove Parker and Harms to the location. Detectives say they also learned Parker shot Michael Blankenship and Mitchell Greathouse, and Harms acted as the lookout for Parker and acted to conceal and dispose of the evidence.