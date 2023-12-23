HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man who was out on bond is back in custody facing new charges.

The Evansville Police Department state Javeon Cox, 20, is now facing possession and dealing charges plus possession of a stolen firearm.

An affidavit states prior to a search warrant, Cox was taken into custody after getting into a car, and officers allegedly found psilocybin. Police say the car also smelled of marijuana.

Police also say a driver and their juvenile child was in the car too.

Cox allegedly told officers he had “perks” in his pants at the jail, which police later found were Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills. Police also allegedly found $549.

The affidavit also states during the search warrant, police state they found two loaded firearms in a baby’s crib with one being reported stolen. Police also state more Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrocholoride pills were found in the crib. An officer stated he also found numerous medicine bottles with none of them having the labels removed.

Police also say they found a digital scale during the search.

Cox is being held on a $15,000 bond.