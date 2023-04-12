HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Evansville Police arrested a man late Tuesday night after they say he came into a home, shot a man and then fled the scene.

According to an affidavit, EPD officers were dispatched to a southside home on March 24 for a shots fired incident. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with several witnesses who say a man, later identified as 28-year-old Deshaur Tioun Pegue, came in and shot the victim. There were several young children inside the home at the time of the shooting, police say.

The victim also spoke with officers and told them that he was sitting on the couch in the living room when the front door opened, which he ignored. The victim alleges that all of the sudden, he heard gunshots and flipped back onto the couch. Police say the victim had a gunshot wound on his leg. According to EPD, the victim did not know who shot him and refused to press charges.

Through an investigation, detectives determined Pegue was the suspect in the shooting and noted that he was convicted of five counts of robbery. A search warrant was reportedly issued, and Pegue was taken into custody to be interviewed.

Pegue initially denied shooting the victim, but police say he later confessed to it. According to EPD, Pegue explained he was angry because the victim was allegedly keeping Pegue’s dog with another dog in an attempt to get Pegue’s dog pregnant. Officers say he also accused the victim of crashing into his car on the day of the shooting.

Pegue was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges and is being held on no bond.