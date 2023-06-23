HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Petersburg man is behind bars after allegedly attacking another male with a box cutter.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to an assault in progress from the 1400 block of Harmony Way on June 22 at about 5:05 p.m. Officials state Casey Ashby, 37, was on his way to fight his soon to be ex-wife’s new boyfriend after Ashby allegedly texted their juvenile daughter stating the above.

Officials say the two had issues and were in the process of separating.

Officials state after Ashby arrived at the address, he rushed and attacked the boyfriend in the driveway with a box cutter, slashing his right eyebrow. After a struggle, Ashby allegedly got back in his vehicle and fled, leaving the boyfriend profusely bleeding from the eyebrow and ear.

Officials state Ashby was located by an Oakland City police officer and detained, but he had a different side when speaking with officers.

Ashby allegedly stated his wife told him not to speak with her anymore and messaged the boyfriend saying he was going to leave her alone. The boyfriend allegedly responded that would be best. Ashby said that upset him, and said he felt he needed to go to the address to see if he was there. He further stated when he arrived, the boyfriend was in the driveway and rushed at him and the two began to mutually fight. He stated the box cutter fell from his pocket but did not use it.

Officials state the wife filed for a protective order on June 20, and Ashby was verbally served with it two days later.

Officials say Ashby did not have any signs of injury other than blood transfer from the altercation. Ashby was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for battery committed with a deadly weapon.