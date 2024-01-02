HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police have identified a murder suspect in relation to a shooting that occurred on New Year’s Day on Riverside Drive at about 5 a.m.

A warrant states officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

EPD has identified the suspect as Christopher Boyd Jr., 32.

The warrant also states Boyd shot the victim in the back of the head after a reported fight and fled east on foot.

Boyd was arrested back in November on unrelated charges when he allegedly had a gun tucked in between his butt cheeks. He was released from jail on a little less than a $10,000 cash bond.