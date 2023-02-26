EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a juvenile was shot in the stomach Sunday morning at a home on N. Second Avenue.

Very few details are being released at this time, but EPD Sgt. Anna Gray tells us several teenagers were inside the home with the victim during the shooting.

According to police, they are still trying to determine the shooter and find out if it was accidental.

We’re told detectives had to get a search warrant for the home. Sgt. Gray says more information will be released Sunday night or Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.