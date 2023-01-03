EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EPD K9 was recently honored for their act of bravery while apprehending an armed suspect in April 2021.

On Tuesday, K9 Cash was awarded a Bronze Merit Award by the Evansville Police Department. Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., also known as SIPCA, shared K9 Cash’s courageous story on social media later that day.

According to the group’s social media post, officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect ran out the back of the home. Officials say K9 Cash was directed to apprehend the fleeing man.

The suspect allegedly reached for his waistband while looking at the police officer, all of which happened as the suspect struggled to get K9 Cash off him.

“The suspect eventually pulled a handgun from his waistband,” SIPCA says in the post. “Sgt Offerman with other officers wrestled for control of the handgun with the suspect.”

Officials say the man managed to raise the gun to his own head before shooting it less than a foot away from K9 Cash. Right afterwards, the suspect was secured.

During all of this, officials say K9 Cash stayed on his initial apprehension until removed by Sgt. Offerman.

“K9 Cash undoubtedly saved the lives of officers that day with his unwavering service and loyalty,” SIPCA adds.

You can learn more about the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. by clicking here.