HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Families, friends and colleagues came together this weekend for a very special occasion. Evansville Police Department K9 Doc was thrown a party for his 9th birthday.

Both the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association and the Evansville Police Department shared photos of the celebration on social media Sunday afternoon. K9 Doc dressed for the occasion, wearing a birthday crown that reads, “Let’s Party.”

(Courtesy: Evansville Police Department / Facebook)

Officers say that Doc and his handler were busy competing in trials, but were able to find the time to get together with others to wish him a happy birthday.

“The EPD K9 Unit took a quick break from the USPCA National K9 Trials to celebrate K9 Doc’s b-day with some yummy pup-cakes!” said a spokesperson on the EPD Facebook page. “We tried to snap a pic of Doc eating his treat, but it disappeared too quickly! “

