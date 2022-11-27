EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a long nine years, an Evansville Police Department K9 has officially retired from the force.

K9 Bohdan, whose last day of service was on November 22, had over 70 criminal apprehensions and recovered over a million dollars in illegal drugs off city streets. Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc shared photos of the K9 Bohdan on social media, sharing heartwarming memories with the pup.

“K9 Bohdan is known as the resident escape artist on the SIPCA Team,” the organization says online. “One year at trials he escaped his kennel and room and was found roaming the hotel looking for his dad!”

(Courtesy: Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc.) (Courtesy: Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc.)

Along with his many apprehensions and drug busts, K9 Bohdan has even won “Top Dog” at the USPCA Region 5 Mini Dog Trials. SIPCA officials say after his retirement, K9 Bohdan will spend his golden years living with his handler, Officer Jeremy Matthews, and the rest of his family.

“He will spend most days chasing squirrels, tee-peeing the house, and watching soccer with his dad,” says the organization. “We will certainly miss K9 Bohdan’s mischievous behavior but we can guarantee he will continue to drive his mommy crazy at home 😂 Hopefully he has outgrown putting firewood in the pool and his wolf-like tendencies…although that is what we love about him!”

SIPCA wishes him a happy retirement and thanks him for his service and commitment to protecting the residents of the Evansville community.