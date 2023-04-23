HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 23-year-old Evansville man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly robbing a convenience store at knifepoint.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar Tree on Diamond Avenue for a theft in progress. The suspect, Robert E. Alvey, was arrested not too long after and questioned. According to an affidavit, Alvey admitted to the robbery and told police he used a kitchen knife.

The assistant manager of the store told police that as she was trying to call 911, Alvey allegedly threatened her and said, “If you call the police I will stab you” as he was holding a knife in his hand.

Officers say that Alvey began hitting his head on the metal wall of the transport van and had to be put in padded headgear. While being removed from the van, Alvey allegedly attempted to pull himself away from officers.

In total, officers estimated the stolen items were valued at $58.75. The items were returned to the store by officers. Alvey was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and faces charges of robbery and resisting law enforcement.